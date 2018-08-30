ANP objects to PM, NAB chief meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday questioned the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and demanded resignation of the NAB chief, saying that he has become controversial.

“The meeting between the prime minister and NAB chairman has given an impression that now the Bureau would also be used for the political victimisation of the opposition just like it was used by General (R) Pervez Musharraf in his tenure and now there will no difference between Imran and Musharraf,” said senior leader of the ANP Zahid Khan.

The ANP leader said the meeting of the NAB chairman with the PM clearly showed partiality of the NAB chief after which he has lost credibility.

“All the actions of the NAB chairman now would be seen as partial attitude and malafide attention,” he said.

Zahid Khan said the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was probing the case against Imran Khan for using the helicopter of the provincial government. “We are justified to assume that this case also came under discussion during the meeting,” he said.