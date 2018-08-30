Village council nazim arrested

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Dodial village council’s nazim was arrested from court premises after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by additional sessions judge here on Wednesday.

Mohammad Saddam was booked under section 302 of Pakistan Penal code in the murder of an activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on July 26 in a clash between the activists of the two political groups. Additional District and Sessions Judge Lubna Zaman ordered arrest of Saddam, cancelling his pre-arrest bail, which he had secured from a local court.

Over a dozen activists of both parties had suffered injuries in exchange of fire from both sides.

According to police, Naeem was an activist of defunct group, which had extended its support to an independent candidate backed by PTI in NA-13, Saleh Mohammad Khan. Saleh Mohammad had defeated PML-N contender and former parliament secretary Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf by a close margin of around 2000 votes.