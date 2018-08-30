Ghzaiabad beaten in Yasin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club outplayed Ghaziabad Gymkhana by 52 runs in match of Yasin Akhtar memorial Cricket Tournament at New Ittefaq Club Ground.
Scores: New Ittefaq Club 200(Ahmed 50,Hamza 45,Waseem 2/31, Naveed 1/45). Ghaziabad Gymkhana 148/9 (Mutahir 44, M.Amin 38,Shakar 3/21,Asghar 2/41).
