MCI resolution condemnes Dutch caricature

Islamabad : The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn planned completion of blasphemous caricature in the Netherlands

The MCI member hailing from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the resolution which was adopted by the House with consensus.

The MCI session chaired by the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz called upon the international community to use pressure on the Netherlands to stop heinous act which is also aimed at hurting religious feelings of Muslims all around the world.

One of the members from the opposition raised issue of water shortage saying there was need to find permanent solution to the problem.

The PTI member Fauzia Arshad while criticising performance of the mayor said he did nothing for the metropolitan and also failed in securing development funds. “You have done nothing to arrange funds so that the concerned Union Council members can resolve issues of their areas,” she said adding the mayor had disappointed elected representatives of Islamabad’s local government.

The outgoing opposition leader in the MCI Ali Awan thanked the PTI chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding party ticket to him for contesting bye polls from NA-53 Islamabad.

Ali Awan who elected chairman of the Union Council from sector I-8 also led election campaign of Imran Khan from NA-53 against the PML-N candidate and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in July 25 elections.

He observed that his performance as member of the MCI and chairman of a union council enable him to reach the present status.

He assured members of the MCI whether he remains in the MCI or not, he would continue to address raise their issues at every forum. “I am even ready to stage protest demonstrations with you in front of Ministries of Finance and Interior the PTI government also ignores the MCI as done by the PML-N Government,” he said.

The PTI’s nominated candidate from NA-53 also challenged the PML-N leaders from Islamabad to first contest elections for union councils before apply for National Assembly ticket so that they could understand problems of the masses.

The Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz at outset of the session congratulated the PTI friends for their achievements. “It is happy to note that one of our members Raja Khurram Nawaz has become National Assembly member while Ali Awan has also been awarded PTI ticket to contest bye polls from NA-53 and a female member has also joined the provincial assembly,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Metropolitan Officer Syed Najaf Shah said a summary seeking Rs15 billion budget had already been sent to the Ministry of Finance. However, he said the government had made no policy to meet requirements of union councils.

Najaf Shah said during the last 30 years none of the Government addressed water shortage in Islamabad. He said he submitted no report at the Supreme Court saying the same was filed by a senior lawyer.