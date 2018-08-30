Emotional Schweinsteiger scores on Bayern farewell

MUNICH: Bastian Schweinsteiger bid farewell to Bayern Munich in style on Tuesday as the former Germany captain scored on his final appearance in the famous red against his current club Chicago Fire.

Three years after hastily leaving for an 18-month spell at Manchester United, Schweinsteiger, 34, finally said goodbye to Bayern with a testimonial appearance.For the record, Bayern won 4-0, with the final goal fittingly scored by Schweinsteiger, who played the first half for his MLS side and the second for the German champions.

Bayern were 2-0 up at the break with goals by Serge Gnabry and Sandro Wagner, who hit the post after just two minutes, before Schweinsteiger pulled on the red shirt.

After Arjen Robben scored Bayern’s third goal with an hour gone, the crowd grew restless and started chanting “Bastian Schweinsteiger - score a goal!” Having moved up from midfield to play as a striker, he dutifully obliged on 83 minutes with a superb volley.

Schweinsteiger perfectly met David Alaba’s cross to hit the back of he net with the outside of his boot and was lofted into the air by his Bayern team-mates.

He wore a huge grin at the final whistle, but was fighting back tears when shown a video montage of messages from Bayern and Germany stars to their “Fussballgott” (football god).“I am one of you and I will always be,” he told Bayern fans.“My past belongs only to Bayern and nobody else. Without you, I wouldn’t be here.”