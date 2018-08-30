Colourful language

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Keeping in view the ‘linguistic richness’ used by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Khadim Rizvi, it is proposed that the government should seriously consider appointing the TLP leader as our minister for education.
This is likely to ensure grooming of our next generation in terms of exemplary values.
Dr Irfan Zafar
North Vancouver
Canada
