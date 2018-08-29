Kyrgyzstan envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, visited General Headquarters and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday, says an ISPR press release.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and sacrifices for peace and stability in the region.