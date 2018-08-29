Man stabs wife to death over minor issue

LAHORE: A man stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Sanda police limits here on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Razia Bibi, 35, of Sanda. She married one Ali Sher of Jaranwala a couple of months back. On the day of the incident, the couple scuffled with each other over a dispute which led Ali to attack her with a knife. He injured her and fled the scene.

She was rushed to hospital where she died. A case has been registered on the complaint of victim’s father Bashir. A police official said it was the second marriage of the victim and she had a daughter named Rimsha, 8, from her first husband. Further investigation is under way.

Man killed on road: A man was killed by a speeding vehicle in Chung police limits here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Daud of Chung. A police official said the victim was trying to cross a road near Jinnah Terminal when an unidentified vehicle hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver managed to escape.

INSPECTION SCHEDULE: IGP Highway Patrol Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh issued schedule for formal inspections of Patrolling Posts in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi Region. Formal Inspections report shall be submit in the office of the Additional IG Patrolling till 7th September. These inspections will be carried out according to a prescribed way.

DSP Buildings Naveeda Hameed will inspect Patrolling Post Bahria Town, Bagrian, Jaat Nagar, Aliabad, Malik Mehboob, Sabir Shaheed, Chak Deda, Mauza Ghallan, Bonga Saleh, Qasim Pura, Pull Manga, Chingus, Khadar, Sahi Morr, Nawan Lok in Lahore & Gujranwala region. DSP Inspections Saeed Ahmad will inspect Patrolling Post Jalla Chowk, Jassuana Banglow, Bucheki, Ali Pur Banglow, Pull Propian, Sahianwala, Makuan Chowk, Adda Khiderwala, Jhamra Satiana, Kanjwani Banglow, Khaiwala Banglow, Riazabad, Chak Bahadar, Pir Abdur Rehman, Dal Morr, Durri Gondal, Ratta Matta, Pull Dabba and Chak No.498/GB in Faisalabad Region.

DSP Operations Asghar Tanveer will inspect Patrolling Post Bahria Town, Ghousia Chowk, Bahlot Thatta, Bewer, Khattar, Shah Khaki, Shah di Lass, Ghelan Kalan, Chowk Pindori, J&P G. T Road, Missa Kaswal, Misri Morr, Kotkay, Akhori, Dhurnal, Mathial, Dhoke Pathan, Parhal and Dalailpur in Rawalpindi Region

Two rickshaws, valuables burnt: Two rickshaws and other valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in three fire incidents here on Tuesday. In the first, a fire erupted in a house, No 365, in Iqbal Town Huma Block near Alfzal Store.As a result, valuables worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire. In the second incident, a rickshaw was reduced to ashes in Sherakot area after a fire erupted there due to short circuit. In another incident, a fire erupted in a rickshaw at Thokar Niaz Baig and reduced it to ashes. Rescue 1122 Fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire.

10 DEAD ON ROADS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 926 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 10 people died and 1,066 were injured. Out of the injured, 688 were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 368 minor injured victims were treated at the site by Rescue Medical Teams.