Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA

CAIRO: A bitter spat between Egypt star Mohamed Salah and his country’s football authorities escalated Monday, casting a fresh shadow over his involvement with the national team.

Salah, 26, and the Egyptian Football Association have previously been at loggerheads due to a disagreement over image rights.Now the conflict has flared up again after the striker and his lawyer accused the FA of failing to respond to a list of requests dealing with the player’s treatment.

Salah’s lawyer Ramy Abbas Issa said the demands involved the player’s “well-being whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again”.

In an angry rebuttal the football federation said Monday that it would not accept the requests, blasting some as “illogical” and insisting it would not “favour one player over another”.

Salah hit back with a pair of Facebook videos, insisting he was asking for better security for the whole squad at team hotels.

He said that he did not want to be disturbed in his room by visitors wanting to chat in the middle of the night as had happened before.

“I’m the person that these things happen to. I’m the person who gets harmed by these things,” he said.

“These requests are very small but make things easier, they make the player focused in the match.”

The fresh war-of-words between the two sides comes ahead of Egypt’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger on September 8.The disagreement between national hero Salah and the Egyptian FA first burst into the open in April over the player’s image rights.

