Presidential polls: ECP to scrutinise nominees’ papers today

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has fixed today (Wednesday) to scrutinise nomination papers of proposed/nominated candidates for presidential elections to be held on September 4. The information was being circulated as a reminder since the Commission had already given the date of scrutiny of nomination papers of proposed candidates at the time of submission of papers for presidential elections, said a press release. Therefore, the candidates have been asked to come in person at 10 am along with their original CNICs and the cards issued to them by their respective assembly or Senate Secretariat.