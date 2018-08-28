Man killed in road mishap

KARACHI: A man was killed in a road accident on Superhighway area of the city in the wee hours of Monday.According to rescue sources, a 60-year-old man, Inayat khan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while crossing the road near Attock Petrol Pump on Super Highway. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.The body was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.