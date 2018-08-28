Offices of car rent service sealed in Oghi after brawl

MANSEHRA: The assistant commission Oghi Monday sealed offices of a car rent service following 10 people sustained injuries in a brawl between two groups of transporters in Darband on Monday.

The drivers of local wagon service and car rent service attacked each other with clubs and batons when a driver of a cab picked up a passenger.Ten people from both the sides sustained injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Darband.

An injured driver told reporters that both groups had been hostile since long but the administration did not bother to sort out their differences. Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmad and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashir Khan along with police force rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.Shabbir Ahmad sealed offices of car rent service and asked both the parties to exercise restraint.