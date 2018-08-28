Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

S Arabia assures support to new govt

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has assured that it would help Pakistan in overcoming its fiscal difficulties and it has extended unflinching support to new government under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who has just returned from Riyadh had an important unscheduled meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday evening.

The ambassador had meeting with Finance Minister Asad Umar before calling on the prime minister. Saudi ambassador had meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after his assuming the office.

Saudi Arabia has also given indication that it would be enhancing its mutual cooperation with Pakistan in different spheres. Well placed sources told The News here Monday that Saudi Arabia had already expressed its solidarity with the new government in Pakistan at the highest echelon.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had spoken to Prime Minister Imran besides sending him messages of felicitations. The Royal administration has reassured its support for the new government in Pakistan.

The sources said that Ambassador Al-Malki has conveyed his government’s sentiments to the prime minister yet another time on Monday in his meeting. He also evaluated Pakistan’s financial needs during his meeting with the finance minister. Saudi Arabia has also hinted that it would enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade, business, defence and investment, the sources said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar