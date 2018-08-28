S Arabia assures support to new govt

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has assured that it would help Pakistan in overcoming its fiscal difficulties and it has extended unflinching support to new government under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who has just returned from Riyadh had an important unscheduled meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday evening.

The ambassador had meeting with Finance Minister Asad Umar before calling on the prime minister. Saudi ambassador had meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after his assuming the office.

Saudi Arabia has also given indication that it would be enhancing its mutual cooperation with Pakistan in different spheres. Well placed sources told The News here Monday that Saudi Arabia had already expressed its solidarity with the new government in Pakistan at the highest echelon.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had spoken to Prime Minister Imran besides sending him messages of felicitations. The Royal administration has reassured its support for the new government in Pakistan.

The sources said that Ambassador Al-Malki has conveyed his government’s sentiments to the prime minister yet another time on Monday in his meeting. He also evaluated Pakistan’s financial needs during his meeting with the finance minister. Saudi Arabia has also hinted that it would enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade, business, defence and investment, the sources said.