Bail granted

TOBA TEK SINGH: Judicial Magistrate Abid Mehr on Monday granted bail to a boy who was arrested by City police on Sunday for allegedly attacking the DC’s driver and damaging his official car when his vehicle hit the boy’s motorcycle. The FIR has been registered against both Hassanul Haq of Islampura and the DC driver Akhtar Nadeem. Earlier, City police had registered the FIR against Akhtar Nadeem on the complaint of Hassanul Haq for driving carelessly and hitting Hassan’s bike after violating one way traffic rule near General Bus Stand. After releasing on bail, Hassanul Haq alleged that he was tortured by the police during arrest.