Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Lahore

MI
Myra Imran
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Massive tree plantation campaign on Sept 2

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change plans to launch massive afforestation campaign on September 2 in which trees will be planted and distributed all across the country.

The plan was discussed at a provincial meeting held at Ministry of Climate Change on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister Amin Aslam. The launch date will be confirmed after approval from the Prime Minister.

The purpose of campaign is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees for creating awareness about benefits of forests and to increase forest cover in big cities of the country.

The focus would be to plant species according to area and weather conditions. Earlier in cabinet meeting, it was decided to start mass tree plantation. Under this campaign, all provinces will establish free distribution points for citizen two days before the launch day. A massive media campaign would also be launched to create public awareness.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Advisor to Prime Minister Amin Aslam said that ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ is a success story recognised at national and international level.

“Now we have to spread this programme to whole country,” he said highlighting that Green Pakistan Programme will be integrated into ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami.’

He further emphasised that monitoring of plants is very important with plantation. He also mentioned that the Ministry would write to chief ministers to inaugurate this mass afforestation on September 2 in their respective provinces.

He also instructed to include all institutions in this important task. National Highway authority was asked to plant trees on some points along Motorways and Highways.

He also directed the provinces to provide targets for massive afforestation for September 2, 2018. The meeting also featured a detailed presentation about September 2 massive tree plantation by the Green Pakistan Programme.

APP adds: The Writer’s Cafe being run by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a 33rd session of its literary series.

Meet A Writer Over A Cup of Tea with prominent humorist poet, Intellectual, Critic and Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed. The programme will be held on August 30 (Thursday) at Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would participate in the event. In the literary session, literary work done by Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar