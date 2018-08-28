SC moved for removal of Sharifs from ECL

The Supreme Court has been approached to seek directions to declare residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar sub-jail, enabling them to spend their jail term as well as to remove their names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party made this request through a petition pleading that a three-time prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) and his family members are not habitual criminals. He stated residences of the convicted members of the Sharif family should be declared sub-jail allowing them to undergo sentences. Moreover, the lawyer pleaded that the newly-established federal cabinet in its maiden meeting decided to put the names of the Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar on ECL who are already in jail. He stated that the new government ignored a fact that both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter voluntarily came back from London to Pakistan to offer arrest. He said the decision of the cabinet showed vindictiveness on the part of the new government.

Barrister Khan contended that this case involved public importance and violation of fundamental rights of individuals and violations of other Constitutional provisions. He requested the court that the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law should be allowed to live and spend their sentences in their respective residences after being declared sub-jail due to their status and poor health. He requested the court to order removal of their names from the ECL so that they could visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London.