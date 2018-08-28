Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondnent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC moved for removal of Sharifs from ECL

The Supreme Court has been approached to seek directions to declare residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar sub-jail, enabling them to spend their jail term as well as to remove their names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party made this request through a petition pleading that a three-time prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) and his family members are not habitual criminals. He stated residences of the convicted members of the Sharif family should be declared sub-jail allowing them to undergo sentences. Moreover, the lawyer pleaded that the newly-established federal cabinet in its maiden meeting decided to put the names of the Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar on ECL who are already in jail. He stated that the new government ignored a fact that both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter voluntarily came back from London to Pakistan to offer arrest. He said the decision of the cabinet showed vindictiveness on the part of the new government.

Barrister Khan contended that this case involved public importance and violation of fundamental rights of individuals and violations of other Constitutional provisions. He requested the court that the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law should be allowed to live and spend their sentences in their respective residences after being declared sub-jail due to their status and poor health. He requested the court to order removal of their names from the ECL so that they could visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar