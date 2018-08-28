‘Anderson uncatchable once he breaks Test fast-bowling record’

LONDON: James Anderson will not be caught once the England cricketer becomes the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, says Australia’s current record-holder Glenn McGrath.

Anderson has 557 wickets, just six fewer than the retired McGrath ahead of the fourth Test against India, which starts on Thursday.McGrath, who played his last Test in 2007, expects Anderson to surpass his record and that it will then stand the test of time.

“Jimmy Anderson deserves everything he gets, and even though he is an Englishman I will be delighted for him when he goes past my record and becomes the most prolific fast bowler in Test history,” he wrote in Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

“I have an awful lot of respect for Jimmy. Good luck to him. I believe once he goes past me he will never be beaten.”Anderson, 36, made his Test debut in 2003 and has played 141 Tests for England.