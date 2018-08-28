Tareen returns for supporting Arif Alvi in presidential polls

LAHORE: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who played a key role in wooing independent candidates to back the party to forming government in the Centre and Punjab, returned from the UK Monday for supporting Dr Arif Alvi in the presidential election, Geo News reported.

Tareen, who had left for the UK before Eid, cut short his visit on Alvi’s request, according to sources. Earlier Sunday, Alvi tweeted, “need to visit all provincial capitals with our team as instructed by PM Imran Khan to meet our allies and voters and request for their votes. Have asked Jahangir Tareen, who is in Britain to join us. I think he has had a good vacation and now back to work”.

The PTI has fielded Alvi as its candidate for the office of president. Alvi submitted his nomination papers for the election earlier Monday in the Islamabad High Court and the Sindh High Court. Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4. PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman are contesting against Alvi in the presidential election.