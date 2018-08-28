No Customs protocol at Karachi airport

The Pakistan Customs said in a notification issued on Monday that no protocol would be allowed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The notification says, “This standing order is issued in continuation of earlier instructions regarding checking of goods and baggage of the passengers at airports. “It is reiterated that there shall be no protocols by Customs staff to passengers at JIAP, Karachi.

“The baggage of the passengers shall be checked as per the standard SOP and profiling of passengers without consideration of protocols by any other agency. “The staff posted at JIAP Karachi is directed to strictly implement the instructions and any negligence in this regard shall be viewed seriously.”