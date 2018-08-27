Five accusedof rape during robbery arrested

LAHORE: Gujjarpura investigation police arrested five accused of rape during a robbery in a house.

Police have sent the samples for DNA test to the forensic laboratory. The DNA report was expected in seven days. Man shot at, injured: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was injured when the son of the vice-chairman of union council 38 opened fire in the Tibbi City police jurisdiction on Sunday.

The injured man, identified as Hafiz Anwar Shahzad, was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious. Accused Muhammad Waqas had opened indiscriminate firing he was refused free food.

shot dead: A 19-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons at his outhouse in the Haier police area on Sunday. Vitim Allah Bakush, son of Haji Muhammad Akhtar, was asleep at his outhouse adjacent to his house when unidentified persons shot him to death. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

Security: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident on Sunday. Additional SPs reviewed the security arrangements. They visited the churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas following the directions of the capital city police officer.

The CCPO also appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform police about any suspicious activity around them.

Swing collapses: A swing ride installed in a recreational park collapsed in the Raiwind area on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident. Police have registered a case against the ride swing owner and arrested two persons, identified as Khalid and Ashraf.