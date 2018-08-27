Anti-dengue spray demanded in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: People belonging to various localities have demanded anti dengue spray to prevent growth of mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

The residents of the different areas demanded anti dengue spray including Dhoke Elhai Bukhsh, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Raheemabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ganjmandi as the dengue threat looming, the areas are always neglected and cleanliness arrangements were not upto the expectation.

Bilal Muhammad Raja, resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukhsh said that there were no arrangements of cleanliness and dengue threat is looming due to garbage and filth while he alleged that no action is being taken to eradicate the dengue from the area.