ECP announces by-polls in NA-65 on Oct 14

CHAKWAL: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the by-election schedule of NA-65 constituency for which nomination papers can be filed from August 28 to 31 while the polling will be held on October 14.

Veteran politician Ch Shujaat Hussain has been nominated by the PML-Q with the consent of PTI. However, there are some serious concerns and reservations between the PTI and Sardar Ghulam Abbas Group which was instrumental in the party's win from Chakwal district in the recently-held general elections.

Sardar Ghulam Abbas wanted to contest the by-election on the PTI ticket but seat adjustment by PTI and PML-Q at the highest level showed that PML-Q will nominate its candidate.

Joint opposition has so far failed to bring consensus candidate against Ch Shujaat and there are four most probable candidates Sardar Faiz Tamman, Mansoor Hayat Tamman, Aslam Sethi and Sheharyar Awan who are among the contenders against Ch Shujaat Hussain.