JI vows to protect democratic system on its 77th foundation day

The 77th Youm-e-Tasees of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was celebrated in Sindh like in other parts of the country on Sunday.

Gatherings, sittings, seminars and other programmes were held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Thatta, Badin, Tando Adam and other cities and towns of the province.

The speakers shed light on the history, philosophy and achievements of the JI.— PPI News Desk adds: Addressing the Foundation Day function of the Jamaat-e- Islami in Lahore, the JI chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that the Islamic movements all over the world had gone ahead despite strong opposition by the international establishment, said a press release issued by the party ‘s media cell in Lahore.

He said that the world colonialism was not allowing the Islamic movements to come to power even though the democratic process and the toppling of Dr Mursi’s elected government in Egypt and the West’s refusal to accept the victory of Palestine’s Hamas in elections were the irrefutable proof of that.

He said that in spite of the hostility of the international establishment, the JI was against securing power through undemocratic or underground means.

JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob and Zikrullah Mujahid also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said that at a time when there was darkness all around, only a handful of noble people had gathered around Syed Abul Ala Maududi and by now this movement had an impact all over the world.

He said that the JI was not prepared to accept the slavery of the world establishment. “We are the slaves of Allah Almighty and His Prophet [peace be upon him].” This slavery, he said, “is our identity and our biggest asset”.

The JI chief further stated that at a time when the world politics, economy and education system were under the influence of the international establishment, his party had raised the banner of the truth.

He said that even during the election campaign, the JI invited the people not towards any individual or party, but towards the system given by Islam. He said that JI had lost the elections but had not lost its faith.

He said that most of the people entered politics to make money, but the JI’s politics aimed at serving the masses and bringing about the Islamic system.

Salting a recent competition of profane caricatures in Holland, the JI chief called for an immediate meeting of the OIC to devise a united mechanism to stop what he called “satanic pursuits”. He said that summoning the Holland ambassador and lodging protest over this was not enough.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, while addressing the JI Foundation Day function at Islamabad, said that Syed Abul Ala Maududi had founded the JI in 1941 with the objective of establishing the supremacy of the Islamic ideology and the enforcement of the system of life given by the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He said the JI had continued its struggle in this direction during the last seventy-seven years. He said the solution to all the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah lay in the unity of the Ummah and the supremacy of Deen.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, he said that the opposition would protect the constitution and the democratic system inside and outside the parliament.