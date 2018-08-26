Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the journey towards Naya Pakistan had kicked off under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would introduce reforms in Punjab police similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

“Punjab police will see reforms similar to those introduced in KP police,” the provincial chief minister said during a meeting with tribal elders of Dera Ghazi Khan.

“Police will now serve the public and we will bring about a change in their attitude,” he added.

The provincial chief minister further said, “We will take measures to curtail crime across the province and put to use all resources to protect citizens’ money.”

He assured, “PM Imran’s team will fulfill the promises made to the nation and we will work hard to come up to expectations of citizens.” The Punjab chief minister also vowed that people of South Punjab would get their due rights.