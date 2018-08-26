Three killed in Lakki violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate firing incidents in parts of the district, police officials said on Saturday.
They said a man and his wife were killed in their house in Mash Mastikhani village in the limits of Dadiwala Police Station.
They alleged that Rehmanullah barged into a house in the village and sprayed the inmates with bullets.
Resultantly, they said, Zeenat Bibi died instantly while her husband Mamoor Khan sustained serious bullet wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Habibur Rehman, the brother of deceased Mamoor Khan, told police that his family had a dispute with the killer which led to killing of his brother and sister-in-law.
In another incident, one Abdul Manan was seriously wounded and later died when a rifle Irfanullah was holding went off accidentally in Jabukhel village. The police registered separate cases against the killers and began investigations.
