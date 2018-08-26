People are talking about—

— the announcement that the new federal government had lifted political censorship on state-run news organisations and that both state-run television and broadcasting stations would now enjoy complete editorial independence over the content they produce. People say that this is a good step taken to ensure credibility and it has been widely hailed by the international media fraternity.

— the good intentions of the new government to bring about a change in governance by cutting expenses and using funds for the development of the country and benefit of its citizens. It is wisely said that the government cannot be held responsible for everything and it is up to the people to do their part in helping it by stopping corrupt practices and doing away with their entrenched habit of blaming it for everything.

— the fact that the luxury cars owned by the previous government are to be auctioned off and the money used for public welfare and the naysayers who think this is impractical and won’t make a difference to the kitty. What they don’t understand is that the general public does not know much about financial matters and how the system works but it’s happy to learn that these small steps are being taken to change the status quo that existed.

— the many old time political entities who were rejected by the electorate and are crying foul over the result of the recent elections. People say there is more awareness in the voters these days, thanks to electronic and social media and the manner in which they questioned their elected representatives before casting their vote proves they were disappointed with their performance and were looking for change, which has come about because of their determination to oust tried and tested politicians.

— the distressing images of sacrificial animals being treated inhumanely that were shown on all media and how some of the videos went viral because some people thought were funny and circulated them for amusement. People say the message of Eidul Azha and the spirit behind its observation needs to be sent in a proper manner and those who indulge in these frivolous activities need to keep this in mind to give a true picture of Islam.

— the multi-pronged campaign to plant trees during this season, showing a refreshing change from the usual indifference shown by the people and how this will hopefully increase the forest cover that has been lost because of illegal cutting by the timber mafia. With a number of big organizations doing their bit for the country and the armed forces also taking part, people say there should be an improvement if the saplings are taken care of till they mature.

— the drought conditions in Tharparkar and the fact that dozens of children die from malnutrition each month. People ask where are the facilities for food and water that the previous government touted in its election campaigns with video screenings on television channels, wondering where the gushing water channels and ‘happy’ persons of the area were filmed since these images are certainly not from there as a visit to the place reveals. — I.H.