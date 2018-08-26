Ahmed Faraz remembered

Islamabad : Urdu poet, Ahmed Faraz, was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on Saturday.

The real name of Ahmed Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah and he was born in Kohat on 12th January 1931. He was awarded with numerous awards including Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz did his Masters in Urdu, Persian, and English literature and began his practical life from state-run broadcasting station. Later he joined Peshawar University as lecturer.

His works include ‘Tanha Tanha’, ‘Dard-e-Ashub’, ‘Nayaft’, ‘Shab Khoon’, ‘Meray Khwab Reza Reza’, ‘Janan Janan’, ‘Beawaz Gali Kochon Mein’, ‘Nabina Shehr’, ‘Sub Awazein Meri Hein’, ‘Pasandaz Mausam’. ‘Bodlik’, ‘Ghazal Bahana Karun’, and ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’.

Ahmed Faraz died in Islamabad on August 25, 2008 and was laid to rest at main graveyard of Islamabad.