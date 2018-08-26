LRH employee beats traffic cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A traffic police officer was allegedly tortured by the staff of the Lady Reading Hospital where he had taken his wife for treatment.
It was learnt that Assistant Sub-Inspector Malik Haroon had taken his wife for treatment to the LRH, the biggest public health facility of the province. An exchange of arguments took place between the cop and a hospital technician which later led to a quarrel.
“I and my wife were tortured by the staff. Is this the change Imran Khan has claimed?” the police officer questioned.
It was learnt that the authorities constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident and fix the responsibility.
PESHAWAR: A traffic police officer was allegedly tortured by the staff of the Lady Reading Hospital where he had taken his wife for treatment.
It was learnt that Assistant Sub-Inspector Malik Haroon had taken his wife for treatment to the LRH, the biggest public health facility of the province. An exchange of arguments took place between the cop and a hospital technician which later led to a quarrel.
“I and my wife were tortured by the staff. Is this the change Imran Khan has claimed?” the police officer questioned.
It was learnt that the authorities constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident and fix the responsibility.
Comments