LRH employee beats traffic cop

PESHAWAR: A traffic police officer was allegedly tortured by the staff of the Lady Reading Hospital where he had taken his wife for treatment.

It was learnt that Assistant Sub-Inspector Malik Haroon had taken his wife for treatment to the LRH, the biggest public health facility of the province. An exchange of arguments took place between the cop and a hospital technician which later led to a quarrel.

“I and my wife were tortured by the staff. Is this the change Imran Khan has claimed?” the police officer questioned.

It was learnt that the authorities constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident and fix the responsibility.