Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Sports

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Istomin pockets Asiad tennis gold, flies to US Open

JAKARTA: Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin scooped Asian Games tennis gold in Indonesia on Saturday before jumping on a flight round the world to compete in the US Open.

Istomin, 31, came from behind to beat China’s reigning US Open boys’ champion, 18-year-old Wu Yibing, on a tie-break, winning 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in Palembang.

But there will be no time to celebrate for Istomin, who only just managed to squeeze in his victory at the regional Olympics before the US Open in New York.

Istomin had a flight booked Saturday afternoon to the the States via Jakarta and Istanbul, a gruelling journey of some 27 hours.

There he will have scant opportunity to recover before his first-round match against America’s Steve Johnson at 11:00am New York time (1500 GMT) on Monday.

But Istomin said there was no question of missing the Games, a rare chance to win a gold medal for his country — and automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I think it shows it means a lot to me and to my country. I always represent my country, never lose an opportunity,” he said.

Istomin, who has slid from a high of 33 to 75 in the rankings, made waves when he stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open last year.

The Uzbek, recognisable by his trademark headband and glasses, was also runner-up to Slovak Martin Klizan this month in Kitzbuehel — his first clay-court final.

“I’m always struggling with the clay and to be in the final — for me, it’s a big, big tournament. I was really happy with this result,” said Istomin. One notable absentee at both the Asian Games and the US Open is Istomin’s coach and mother, Klaudiya Istomina.

She has been at his side — at least during training at home in Moscow — since he turned professional in 2004.

“I think the most important thing is that I don’t have to pay extra to another coach!” he joked.

“I have a good relationship with Mum... to be mother and coach at the same time is great and I’m happy with that.”

However, his mother’s aversion to long-haul flights means Istomin often travels and plays alone — which he admits can be an advantage. “Sometimes we need a rest from each other as well,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s