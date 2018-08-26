Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans that missed passport deadline

TUMBES, Peru: Peru granted asylum to hundreds of Venezuelans that missed a deadline to enter the country before new passport regulations came into effect on Saturday, as they flee poverty and shortages of basic necessities in their crisis-ridden homeland.

Venezuelans are rushing out of their homeland to join those who have already fled a deepening economic crisis, as regional governments struggle to cope with one of the biggest exoduses in Latin American history.

A rising backlash to waves of migrants prompted tougher border controls in both Ecuador and Peru -- though Ecuador later reversed course.

"Luckily, everything went well and I could get in asking for asylum," 19-year-old Alejandra Osta told AFP as she filled out an official form at a border post in Tumbes, Peru.

By late morning around a hundred Venezuelans were queueing to enter an office to seek refugee status, while the wait for those crossing the border with passports was short.

"Here, we´ve been received really well," said 33-year-old Jose Luis Araujo, a teacher who had traveled more than 2,000-kilometers to enter Peru with a passport.

Peru´s move came into effect at midnight on Friday (0500 GMT Saturday).

Before then, thousands of Venezuelans, some carrying small children and many having travelled mostly on foot, rushed towards the Peruvian border to try to beat the deadline.

Of the 2.3 million Venezuelans living abroad, more than 1.6 million have fled the country since the crisis began in 2015, according to UN figures.

The pace of departures has accelerated in recent days, sparking a warning from the United Nations.

"It remains critical that any new measures continue to allow those in need of international protection to access safety and seek asylum," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday.

Ecuador, which ended its own passport border restriction for Venezuelans on Friday, had tried to help those heading to Peru by laying on buses and opening a "humanitarian corridor".

But after the border closed at midnight, some Venezuelans, including engineering student Edison Rivas, gave up hope of reaching Peru.

"I was thinking about going to Peru but I´ve decided to stay here," he said, explaining that he gave up his studies and left Venezuela because "I couldn´t buy a kilogram of rice, let alone pay for university."

Others got through thanks to the Ecuadoran measures.

"Thank God I´m in Peru," said 15 year-old Felipe Fernandez, who arrived with his parents and a brother.

Peru is one of the region´s fastest growing economies with 4.7 percent growth projected for next year.

But anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise, and stricter requirements for Venezuelans has popular support. There are already an estimated 400,000 Venezuelans in Peru.

"We´re sorry for the Venezuelan people, but they are taking a job away from a Peruvian," said Giannella Jaramillo, who runs a clothes stall in Aguas Verdes, a town bordering Ecuador.

"It´s hard to help more people."

Several groups have set up aid stations in the six kilometer gap between the Ecuadoran and Peruvian border crossings.

On the Ecuadoran side three large tents with 25 mattresses each were set up for Venezuelans.

Peru´s education ministry set up a special tent to entertain the youngest children during their long wait.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s