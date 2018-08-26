Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

ICC World Cup Trophy to tour Pakistan in October

From our correspondent

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the beginning of 2019 World Cup Trophy tour.

The ICC World Cup will take place next year in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

The Trophy will tour Pakistan from October 3 to October 13. It will be in Lahore from October 3 to October 5, in Islamabad from October 6 to October 8 and in Karachi from October 9 to October 13.

According to a statement issued by the ICC, the Trophy will start its journey from its headquarters in Dubai on Monday (tomorrow).

“Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019,” the statement read.

During the nine-month journey, the Trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where the sport is growing, including Nepal, USA and Germany.

From UAE, the Trophy will travel to Oman, USA, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales on February 19 for a 100-day domestic Trophy Tour.

According to the ICC website, fans will be able to have their photo taken with the Trophy and will also be able to participate in other exciting activities across the tour.

“The Trophy tour is a unique opportunity for fans around the world to be part of the ICC World Cup and by going to more countries and more cities than ever before we’re giving people more opportunities to be part of this fantastic sporting event,” said ICC Chief Executive David Richardson.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and taking the trophy to new markets is a wonderful chance to raise the profile of the game and engage both new and existing fans as they get the rare opportunity to get up close to the trophy,” he added.

