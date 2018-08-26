We Should All Be Feminists

The Women Democratic Front (WDF) will conduct a study circle titled ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ at the Frere Hall from 2pm on September 2. The study circle will read the work of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The WDF is a socio-political platform that works on the gender question and against the oppression of women in society. It aims to organise women to fight against the intersecting structures of patriarchy and capitalism. Email [email protected] for more information.