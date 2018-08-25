Court to decide case of Nawaz, Maryam: Pervaiz

LALAMSUA: Punjab Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Wednesday the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter would be decided by court. Responding to a question after Eidul Azha prayers in Gujrat, the Speaker said on what point the PML-N was protesting after the party got victory from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Okara, Sheikhupura and Sargodha. Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said: "We all will put the country on the path of progress." He said it would be very difficult to bring the country out of difficulties created by previous rulers. Former Gujrat district Nazim Ch Shafaat Hussain was also present on the occasion.