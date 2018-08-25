PIMS receives over 3,000 patients with gastro during Eid holidays

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences received extra burden of patients during Eidul Azha holidays, from August 21 to 23, at its emergency department as the outpatient department of the hospital was not operational from Tuesday to Thursday in connection with Eid holidays.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that during Eid holidays, the PIMS emergency department received well over 3000 patients with gastroenteritis, inflammation of the stomach and intestinal lining that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

Majority of these patients were suffering from moderate to severe diarrhoea requiring admission to the hospital. In most of the cases, the cause of infection was found to be overeating, excessive use of meat dishes and eating from various food outlets apart from use of contaminated water for drinking, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added 60 per cent of the patients who reached PIMS with gastro were males while 40 per cent females. Nearly 90 per cent of the total patients reached PIMS with gastro during Eid holidays were with dehydration and needed intravenous fluids, he said.

He informed ‘The News’ that a total of over 4,000 IV drips were administered to patients reached PIMS with mild to moderate and severe dehydration from Tuesday to Thursday while over 1200 persons were administered tetanus toxoid injections (TT).

TT injections were administered to patients who reached PIMS after suffering injuries in different types of accidents including road traffic accidents and injuries suffered after hitting by sacrificial animals, said Dr. Khawaja.

He said the PIMS also received a number of heart patients and diabetics with complications but majority of these were not with severe complications. Well over 1500 cases of OPD nature including diabetics, heart patients but not in critical condition and patients with fever and other mild to moderate ailments were reported at PIMS during Eid holidays, he said.

During Eid holidays, PIMS received as many as 24 patients who were robbed on the way after being intoxicated, he said.

APP adds: Health experts on Friday advised people to avoid storage of meat after Eidul Azha as excessive use of red meat can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Cardiologist Dr Zahid Farooq talking to private news channel said eating excessive meat during Eidul Azha could have negative impacts on health and especially for those who stored this meat for several months.

Each year, public and private healthcare facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach and other illnesses after Eidul Azha due to high consumption of meat. He added that use of frozen meat could be harmful as it may affect kidneys and cause cardiac problems.

Dr said overeating could cause gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhoea, heart problems, and constipation. We, the doctors, don’t stop people from consuming high-calorie food and drinks but as they say excess of everything is bad, all that should be taken modestly.

A small intake of meaty food with lots of salad is strongly advised, he said. He added the people should not skip meals during Eid days as taking balanced food and drinks at regular intervals would help keep cholesterol level in control.

He said compared with fizzy beverages, use of water was better, as it could help avoid intake of excessive liquid calories. He also suggested tea after meals during Eid days. Dr. Naeem Tasaduq, a dietitian at a private hospital, also recommended low-fat dishes during Eid and said that would help the people enjoy the festival to the maximum.

He said since most of the food on Eidul Azha was meat-based, use of fat and high-calorie sauces in their preparation should be avoided. He added that the people’s focus should be on Eid celebrations and not stuffing themselves with meat and opt for stroll after a meal to burn calories.

Suggesting use of oral saline for diarrhoea and antacid for gastric problem, he added that in case of any serious condition, a doctor should be consulted without delay. Patients of chronic liver disease are advised not to eat red meat because they can go into coma, he mentioned.

Unfortunately on Eidul Azha, people start eating meat without use of salad and vegetables. People even stop eating bread, he said. Dr also advised that people should use lots of yogurt and fruits along with meat.

Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking. People should avoid eating all the dishes made of meat. Excess of everything is injurious to health, he said.