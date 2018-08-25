Three robbers killed in shootouts

Three robbers were killed in separate incidents on the first day of Eidul Azha. A spokesman for the police said that four officers were on patrol in North Nazimabad on Wednesday night when they saw armed robbers mugging a family at Five-Star Chowrangi. Upon seeing the officers approach them, the robbers opened fire.

Police constables Irfan Shafiq, Faizullah, Moneem and Rana Tariq retaliated. As a result, one of the robbers was injured, yet he escaped on a motorcycle. The officers arrested the other robber and began a search operation for the one who escaped.

Later, word was received from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital that the injured robber had come in for treatment. Police rushed there and confirmed that it was the same person they were looking for. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Owais Hussain, while the arrested as Furqan. They were said to have been habitual criminals. The police also seized two TT pistols, a motorcycle, stolen cash, ATM receipts and mobile phones from their possession.

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh appreciated the policemen and announced a cash reward of Rs50,000.

In Ferozabad two robbers were killed in crossfire with police. SDPO Nasir Bukhari said a police party was on patrol on Shahrah-e-Quaideen when they saw armed robbers mugging a food delivery rider. The robbers were told to surrender, but they opened fire, injuring police constable Sajjad Zaidi.

The cops retaliated and arrested two robbers in an injured condition. However, they succumbed to their wounds on their way to the Jinnah Hospital.

Two TT pistols, mobile phones, Rs9,000 and an “Applied For Registration” motorcycle were seized. The deceased were identified as private security guards Irfan and Ghulam Rasool.