Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play 'constructive role' in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Top Story

I
INP
August 22, 2018

Share

Nawaz, Maryam placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The names of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have reportedly been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) a day after the newly inducted federal cabinet made the decision.

After placement of their names on the ECL, there would be a bar on the duo to travel abroad. Sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News that the imprisoned PML-N leaders were put on the ECL early Tuesday.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their terms at the Adiala Jail. The former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, while his daughter was given eight years sentence in a corruption reference in July. The duo were also slapped with hefty fines while Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to a year in prison. The decision to place Nawaz and Maryam on the ECL was taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.

Comments

