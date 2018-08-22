Nawaz, Maryam placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The names of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have reportedly been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) a day after the newly inducted federal cabinet made the decision.

After placement of their names on the ECL, there would be a bar on the duo to travel abroad. Sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News that the imprisoned PML-N leaders were put on the ECL early Tuesday.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their terms at the Adiala Jail. The former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, while his daughter was given eight years sentence in a corruption reference in July. The duo were also slapped with hefty fines while Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to a year in prison. The decision to place Nawaz and Maryam on the ECL was taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.