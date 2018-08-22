Depression in children

Even in the 21st century, mental health is still a taboo subject. Many parents shy away from discussing the mental health of their children with doctors. Some children are more prone to depression and it is important that they see a doctor.

Childhood depression is different from the normal ‘blues’ and everyday emotion most kids feel. If a child is sad, it doesn’t necessarily mean he has depression. However, when the sadness stays with him for days and interferes with his normal social activities, it may indicate that a child has illness. It’s important for parents to take care of their child and don’t pass it off as normal behaviour.

Zainab Gulfam

Karachi