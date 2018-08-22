Depression in children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even in the 21st century, mental health is still a taboo subject. Many parents shy away from discussing the mental health of their children with doctors. Some children are more prone to depression and it is important that they see a doctor.
Childhood depression is different from the normal ‘blues’ and everyday emotion most kids feel. If a child is sad, it doesn’t necessarily mean he has depression. However, when the sadness stays with him for days and interferes with his normal social activities, it may indicate that a child has illness. It’s important for parents to take care of their child and don’t pass it off as normal behaviour.
Zainab Gulfam
Karachi
