Nawaz Sharif hasn’t plundered nation’s wealth: mother

LAHORE: Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of convicted premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, has revealed that her husband Mian Muhammad Sharif had not allowed his son Nawaz Sharif to consume free food, provided by the government to the elected public office-holders.

According to the social media, she was talking to a foreign media outlet. She claimed that when her son Nawaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister for the first time, his father used to send him money from Lahore.

She said the corruption allegations were nothing but a pack of lies. “They are targeting only Nawaz Sharif. I wonder why they are doing so,” she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif neither plundered national wealth not committed any corruption. If they had leveled allegations, they must prove them also, she added.

Begum Shamim said she had never talked to the media in the past, because there had never been such circumstance. She said it was for the first time in her life that she was talking to the media.