Bohra community celebrates Eidul Azha

The Bohra community celebrated Eidul Azha across the country on Tuesday, Geo News reported. The biggest gathering of the Bohra community took place at the Tahiri Masjid in Karachi’s Saddar area. There were also gatherings in Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad and Hyderi areas of the metropolis.

Special security arrangements were made at all the Bohri mosques around the city, with large contingents of Rangers and police officials stationed outside. The Eid prayers were followed by the ritual of sacrificing animals.