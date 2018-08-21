Bank employees donate salary for dams construction

PESHAWAR: The employees of The Bank of Khyber have voluntarily contributed one-day salary for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams to overcome power and water crisis.

The funds were deposited in the designated account on August 20. The initiative has been taken keeping in view of the acute shortage of water reserves, which is posing an alarming threat to the country.

In response to the Government of Pakistan’s appeal for donations/contributions from both domestic and international donors, an account with the name of “Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018” has been established at all branches of The Bank of Khyber, across Pakistan.