Public sector companies: CJ directs CEOs to return excess salaries in 3 months

LAHORE: The Supreme Court directed the public sector companies’ chief executive officers to deposit the amount they received as big salaries to National Accountability (NAB) within three months.

The court also directed the bureau to start recovery from those who were not willing to return their excessive salaries.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a case about excessive salaries of chief executive officers (CEOs) and officers of public sector companies in Punjab.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were other members of the bench.

The court was informed that 39 out of 56 officers, who worked for the public sector companies in the past, or were currently working for them, had voluntarily agreed to return the salaries they received over and above their regular salaries as the government servants.

Representing at least 20 officers, advocate Ahsan Bhoon sought one-year time for return of the salaries in instalments. However, the chief justice declined to grant such a long time and observed that no money would be recovered after his retirement.

Chief Justice Nisar would retire in January 2019.

The bench observed that NAB was free to drop inquiries against the officers if there was no other charge than receiving of excessive salaries against them.