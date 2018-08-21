Corruption inquiries : NAB team grills Shahbaz for two hours

LAHORE: The combined investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday grilled former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif in two different inquiries pending before the bureau related to Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and Ashiana housing scam. According to sources, the NAB investigators questioned Shahbaz for about two hours, who also submitted a questionnaire, earlier given to him in connection with the investigations. The bureau had summoned Shahbaz in the PPDC scam over the charges of illegal appointments. While in Ashiana scam, Shahbaz Sharif was summoned after two high-profile government officers – Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema – already in custody, provided potential leads and incriminating evidence against former CM. Earlier, the bureau had summoned Shahbaz through a notice stating: “The inquiry against the management and officials of the PPDC revealed that you (Shahbaz) are in possession of the information/ evidence related to unlawful appointment of Syed Farrukh Ali Shah to Nepra as a member, and the PPDC as chief executive officer.” Shahbaz had twice attended the hearing about the alleged corruption after missing two consecutive hearings. NAB has charged Shahbaz Sharif with corruption and granting illegal privileges to his blue-eyed people in different companies.