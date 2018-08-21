66 take Chinese proficiency tests

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences Peshawar has conducted HSK level 1, 2, 3 and 4 tests.

A press release on Monday said that a total of 65 candidates from as far as Azad Kashmir, Multan and Abbottabad appeared in the Chinese proficiency test. Haun Liue and Maq Ing from the Feiyun Culture Centre, Islamabad, visited IMSciences to oversee the test proceedings.

The IMSciences is the only institute in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa to act as a test centre for the HSK. Earlier, the candidates had to travel to Islamabad or Karachi to appear for the HSK. It is a step forward, particularly in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, where a greater fluency in Chinese language would be beneficial for Pakistani citizens.

After passing the Chinese proficiency test, the candidates would be able to apply for jobs or scholarships in China as well as Chinese companies operating in Pakistan. Similarly, Chinese language translators find lucrative jobs, and this certification helps applicants significantly in that regard.