Minister vows to uplift health sector

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has committed to uplift the health sector as one of the top-most priorities of the new government.

Expressing his views after taking charge of office Monday, Kiyani said, “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will make every endeavor to uplift the health sector as health is one of our government’s top-most priorities.”

Kiyani highlighted how important it is to focus on improving the lot of the poor through provision of quality health services to them. He called upon officers of the Ministry to work with dedication and expressed his intention to seek a detailed briefing on key health initiatives with a view to devising plans for their strengthening.

Earlier, the minister was given a briefing on the functions and mandate of the Ministry. Senior officers of the Ministry and heads of organizations and various health projects were also present on the occasion.