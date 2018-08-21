Rain likely on Eid days

Islamabad : Rain-thundershower with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in upper and central parts and Kashmir during Eid days while hot and humid weather may grip other parts of the country.

Met office informed that on Wednesday rainfall was likely in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawal-pindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

While on Thursday rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.