Three siblings go missing

Three children went missing under mysterious circumstances in the Nawankot police limits on Monday. Police have started searching the victims. Police said three children named Muskan, 14, Maheen, 13 and Daem, 7, were taken to Karachi by their mother after her relations turned sour with her husband. Akram, the father of the children, brought them back two days back. On the day of the incident, the three went missing.