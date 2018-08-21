Over 10,000 cops to perform duties on Eid

LAHORE: Police have issued a comprehensive security plan of Eidul Azha to maintain law and order in the city.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has said 14 SPs, 40 DSPs, 88 inspectors and more than 10 thousand police officials will perform duty on Eid. Mosques have been divided into three categories A, B and C.

Police officers and officials will perform duty in different markets, bus terminals and cattle markets. Citizens will perform Eid prayers in more than 45 hundred mosque and 208 open places. Police official of SSU, ARF, Dolphin squad and PRU will also perform duty. Dolphin and PRU will ensure affective patrolling of important roads of the city.

Maximum security arrangements have been made for parks, graveyard, and public places. Sensitive mosques and open places will be monitored to CCTV cameras. Police officials will keep an eye on suspects in cattle markets, bus terminals and local markets along with public places.

He said citizens will offer prayer in peaceful environments and ‘we will feel proud to provide them foolproof security.’ Drive: On the directions of Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a special campaign has been launched by central zone to prevent overcharging and overloading of passengers by the owners of transport companies on Eidul Azha.

Following the directions, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik ordered the field officers to carry out strict enforcement against public service vehicles involved in overcharging of fare and overloading of passengers and adopt zero tolerance policy in this regard. He directed passengers be asked about the fare charged from them and in case of overcharging, extra fare must be returned to the passengers.

All SSPs/Sector Commanders and DSPs/Chief Patrol Officers have been asked to personally monitor whole situation, hold meetings with Transport Associations and make coordination made with Secretaries Regional Transport Authority in their respective areas for the successful execution of the campaign. Similarly, directions have been made by DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan to make special arrangements to ensure free flow of traffic during Eid holidays.

It was directed that all officers should make liaison with local police in order to curb activities of criminal elements who get active during special days. DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik directed that on duty officers will greet commuters on Eid day, present gifts to them and distribute road safety material among them.

VALUABLES BURNT: Garments and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted at a shop in the Factory Area police limits on Monday.

Rescue 1122 Fire Service reached the scene and extinguished the fire. Fire had erupted at a garments shop in Madina Bazaar Chungi Amar Sadhu due to short circuit. As a result, cloths worth lakhs of rupees were burnt.

Separately, fire had erupted at a house and reduced valuables into ashes. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

certificates: Lahore CCPO awarded commendation certificates to the traffic officers, who retired from service. Inspector Zafar Iqbal and constables got protocol of CTO and SP City.

The CCPO awarded them shields, certificates and presented them bouquets. CCPO also awarded cash prize and commendation certificates to the lady wardens who would perform duties on Eid.

probe: A three-member committee has been constituted to probe the cause of fire at the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab on Mall Road. The committee will try to unearth the motive behind fire in the record room. The transfers of two officers were also cancelled ahead of the incident while CCTV cameras were also not operational.