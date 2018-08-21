Cop injured as Lakki police van ambushed

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was injured when three unidentified motorcyclists attacked a police van in Khankhel Mandozai area on Monday.

The incident occurred in the limits of Tajori Police Station, said a police official. He added that a party of Serai Gambila police post headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Saboor Khan came under attack during a routine patrol.

The official said three unidentified attackers riding a motorbike and armed with AK-47 assault rifles opened fire on the police van, injuring constable Imtiaz Ali. “The cops retaliated, but the attackers escaped in the densely populated area,” he said. The official said the wounded cop was hit in the shoulder and was shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu.