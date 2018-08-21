Tue August 21, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
August 21, 2018

Nawaz claims paying PM House employees’ expenses

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said he was paying for the expenses of the PM House employees and all of his payment cheques are on the record and can be found in the account.

After appearing before the Accountability Court here on Monday, Nawaz Sharif, while having informal talk with media, said that all the employees of the PM House were paid by him. When asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech last night, he said that all of his payments are on record and each cheque that he wrote to his employees can be found in the records.

Hearing the remaining corruption references filed against Nawaz Sharif and his family the Accountability Court on Monday decided to conclude the remaining two references simultaneously.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Accountability Court No-II from Adiala Jail. During the hearing Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris appealed to Judge Arshad Malik to hear the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) together.

Khawaja Haris requested the court to announce a joint verdict in Al-Azizia and Flagship references filed against Sharif family by NAB on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC). The court approved the request.

The Accountability Court also summoned Wajid Zia, head of former Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) for cross-examination on Aug 27. After concluding cross-examination, Zia’s statement will be recorded in Flagship reference.

The court will resume cross-examination on August 27. Earlier, Sharif was presented on August 16 before the Accountability Court for the first time since July 13 when he was sent to Adiala Jail. Earlier, Sharif was presented on August 16 before the accountability court for the first time since July 13 when he was sent to Adiala Jail.

