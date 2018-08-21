Police foil woman’s suicide attempt outside SC Lahore Registry

LAHORE: A large number of affected people kept gathering outside the Supreme Court Lahore registry in search of justice, on Monday. A woman, later on identified as Shakeela Bibi, attempted suicide along with her children for not getting justice for long. However, the police foiled the attempt and shifted her to the police station concerned. Shakeela told the press that an officer of the Sabzazar police station had occupied her house and not vacating it for long. She alleged that the police were not helping her.